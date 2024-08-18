Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Manager, International and Scholarship Office

Deadline: August 31

Eligibility:

Minimum postgraduation from a reputed university and with excellent academic credentials.

Prior experience in a relevant field, preferably within a reputable organisation, ideally in a university setting.

Substantial managerial experience in relation to people, projects, and resources.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BRACU's official website here.

2. MetLife Bangladesh - Manager, Financial Reporting

Deadline: August 22

Eligibilities:

Graduation or postgraduation in Accounting or Finance from a reputed university.

Must be a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA).

Sound knowledge about IFRS/ US GAAP standards.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the job posting on MetLife Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.

3. UNDP - Project Manager

Deadline: August 31

Eligibility:

Master's Degree or equivalent in Social Science, Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Political Sciences, or any other relevant discipline.

Hands-on experience in planning, designing, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of development projects or relevant related fields.

Should be able to provide management oversight to ensure project implementation is on track.

Minimum experience: 2-4 years

Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website here.

4. H&M - Component Developer, Knit/Jersey

Deadline: August 30

Eligibility:

Academic background in Textile Engineering.

Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in the textile industry.

Experience in coordinating and managing stakeholders.

Minimum experience: 5-6 years

Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.