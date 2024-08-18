Jobs of the week
1. BRAC University - Manager, International and Scholarship Office
Deadline: August 31
Eligibility:
- Minimum postgraduation from a reputed university and with excellent academic credentials.
- Prior experience in a relevant field, preferably within a reputable organisation, ideally in a university setting.
- Substantial managerial experience in relation to people, projects, and resources.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BRACU's official website here.
2. MetLife Bangladesh - Manager, Financial Reporting
Deadline: August 22
Eligibilities:
- Graduation or postgraduation in Accounting or Finance from a reputed university.
- Must be a qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA).
- Sound knowledge about IFRS/ US GAAP standards.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the job posting on MetLife Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.
3. UNDP - Project Manager
Deadline: August 31
Eligibility:
- Master's Degree or equivalent in Social Science, Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Political Sciences, or any other relevant discipline.
- Hands-on experience in planning, designing, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of development projects or relevant related fields.
- Should be able to provide management oversight to ensure project implementation is on track.
Minimum experience: 2-4 years
Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website here.
4. H&M - Component Developer, Knit/Jersey
Deadline: August 30
Eligibility:
- Academic background in Textile Engineering.
- Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in the textile industry.
- Experience in coordinating and managing stakeholders.
Minimum experience: 5-6 years
Apply through the job posting on LinkedIn here.
