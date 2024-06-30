Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Grameenphone - Brand Manager, Digital Services

Deadline: July 4

Eligibility:

Minimum Bachelor's degree. Marketing/brand concentration will be an added advantage.

Prior direct working experience in brands/marketing.

Must have a strategic understanding of marketing and brand management.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

2. City Bank - Assistant Manager - External Affairs and Sustainability, Brand & Communications

Deadline: July 3

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Communications, Public Relations, Business Administration, or related field. Master's degree preferred.

Proven experience in corporate communications, public relations, or related roles, preferably within the banking or financial services industry.

Demonstrated experience in managing award submissions and securing recognition for organisational achievements.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

3. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) - Lecturer, various departments

Deadline: August 1

Eligibility:

MBA/Masters with Bachelor/Honors in relevant discipline.

No third class in all examinations with a strong academic background.

Minimum 3.80 CGPA on a scale of 4.00 in all examinations.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.

4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, ERP

Deadline: July 6

Eligibility:

M.Sc./B.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering.

Prior experience in Oracle or MS-SQL database.

Must have experience in HTML 5 or Cascading Style Sheet or JavaScript.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.