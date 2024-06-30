Tech & Startup
Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:33 PM

Tech & Startup
Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:20 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 01:33 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Grameenphone - Brand Manager, Digital Services

Deadline: July 4

Eligibility:

  • Minimum Bachelor's degree. Marketing/brand concentration will be an added advantage.
  • Prior direct working experience in brands/marketing.
  • Must have a strategic understanding of marketing and brand management.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

 

2. City Bank - Assistant Manager - External Affairs and Sustainability, Brand & Communications

Deadline: July 3

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Communications, Public Relations, Business Administration, or related field. Master's degree preferred.
  • Proven experience in corporate communications, public relations, or related roles, preferably within the banking or financial services industry.
  • Demonstrated experience in managing award submissions and securing recognition for organisational achievements.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

 

3. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) - Lecturer, various departments

Deadline: August 1

Eligibility: 

  • MBA/Masters with Bachelor/Honors in relevant discipline.
  • No third class in all examinations with a strong academic background.
  • Minimum 3.80 CGPA on a scale of 4.00 in all examinations.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.

 

4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, ERP

Deadline: July 6

Eligibility:

  • M.Sc./B.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering.
  • Prior experience in Oracle or MS-SQL database.
  • Must have experience in HTML 5 or Cascading Style Sheet or JavaScript.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.

