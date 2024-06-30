Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Grameenphone - Brand Manager, Digital Services
Deadline: July 4
Eligibility:
- Minimum Bachelor's degree. Marketing/brand concentration will be an added advantage.
- Prior direct working experience in brands/marketing.
- Must have a strategic understanding of marketing and brand management.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
2. City Bank - Assistant Manager - External Affairs and Sustainability, Brand & Communications
Deadline: July 3
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Communications, Public Relations, Business Administration, or related field. Master's degree preferred.
- Proven experience in corporate communications, public relations, or related roles, preferably within the banking or financial services industry.
- Demonstrated experience in managing award submissions and securing recognition for organisational achievements.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
3. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) - Lecturer, various departments
Deadline: August 1
Eligibility:
- MBA/Masters with Bachelor/Honors in relevant discipline.
- No third class in all examinations with a strong academic background.
- Minimum 3.80 CGPA on a scale of 4.00 in all examinations.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.
4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, ERP
Deadline: July 6
Eligibility:
- M.Sc./B.Sc. in Computer Science & Engineering.
- Prior experience in Oracle or MS-SQL database.
- Must have experience in HTML 5 or Cascading Style Sheet or JavaScript.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.
Comments