Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Standard Chartered Bank - Associate Director, Outbound

Deadline: June 12

Eligibility:

Financial graduate.

Prior experience in consumer banking roles.

Should be able to achieve monitoring and review excellence by building team competencies, etc.

Minimum experience: 7 years

Apply through the posting of this job on Standard Chartered Bank's official website here.

2. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Trade Facilitator

Deadline: June 19

Eligibility:

University degree in Economics or Business Admin (or equivalent academic qualification)

Prior experience working in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.

Should be able to assist in overall Swedish export promotion, trade facilitation, etc.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.

3. Optimizely - Full-stack .NET developer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Prior hands-on experience in .NET development encompassing both Framework and Core.

Experience with a particular emphasis on web-centric frameworks such as ASP.NET MVC.

Proficiency in crafting comprehensive UI components from inception to execution, utilizing HTML, CSS, animations, and dynamic interactions.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

4. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - SAP SD Specialist

Deadline: June 12

Eligibility:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or relevant fields.

Proven functional consulting experience in system implementation projects.

SAP SD Certification will be an added advantage.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.