Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:07 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Standard Chartered Bank - Associate Director, Outbound

Deadline: June 12

Eligibility:

  • Financial graduate.
  • Prior experience in consumer banking roles.
  • Should be able to achieve monitoring and review excellence by building team competencies, etc.

Minimum experience: 7 years

Apply through the posting of this job on Standard Chartered Bank's official website here.

 

2. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Trade Facilitator

Deadline: June 19

Eligibility:

  • University degree in Economics or Business Admin (or equivalent academic qualification)
  • Prior experience working in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.
  • Should be able to assist in overall Swedish export promotion, trade facilitation, etc.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.

 

3. Optimizely - Full-stack .NET developer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

  • Prior hands-on experience in .NET development encompassing both Framework and Core.
  • Experience with a particular emphasis on web-centric frameworks such as ASP.NET MVC.
  • Proficiency in crafting comprehensive UI components from inception to execution, utilizing HTML, CSS, animations, and dynamic interactions.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

 

4. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - SAP SD Specialist

Deadline: June 12

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or relevant fields.
  • Proven functional consulting experience in system implementation projects.
  • SAP SD Certification will be an added advantage.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

