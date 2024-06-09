Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Standard Chartered Bank - Associate Director, Outbound
Deadline: June 12
Eligibility:
- Financial graduate.
- Prior experience in consumer banking roles.
- Should be able to achieve monitoring and review excellence by building team competencies, etc.
Minimum experience: 7 years
Apply through the posting of this job on Standard Chartered Bank's official website here.
2. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Trade Facilitator
Deadline: June 19
Eligibility:
- University degree in Economics or Business Admin (or equivalent academic qualification)
- Prior experience working in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.
- Should be able to assist in overall Swedish export promotion, trade facilitation, etc.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting for this job here.
3. Optimizely - Full-stack .NET developer
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Prior hands-on experience in .NET development encompassing both Framework and Core.
- Experience with a particular emphasis on web-centric frameworks such as ASP.NET MVC.
- Proficiency in crafting comprehensive UI components from inception to execution, utilizing HTML, CSS, animations, and dynamic interactions.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
4. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - SAP SD Specialist
Deadline: June 12
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or relevant fields.
- Proven functional consulting experience in system implementation projects.
- SAP SD Certification will be an added advantage.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
