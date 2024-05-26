Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Grameenphone - Growth Lead, App Engagement

Deadline: May 30

Eligibility:

Graduate in BBA/CSE/EEE, or Bachelor's degree in a related field.

Certification in Agile, UI/UX, Scrum Methodology, Digital Analytics, and Project Management is an added advantage.

Prior experience in the Digital/Technology/Commercial department, of an OTT/Telco/Tech-reliant company.

Minimum experience: 4-6 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

2. IDLC Finance PLC - Brand Strategist, Marketing Communications

Deadline: June 3

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree with experience in brand building/development/strategic projects.

Prior direct working experience with brand(s).

Strategic understanding of marketing and brand management.

Minimum experience: 4-6 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

3. Swisscontact - Officer/Senior Officer, Environmental & Social Compliance

Deadline: June 8

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in any relevant discipline such as Economics, Development Studies, Environmental Science, or any other relevant social science subjects.

Prior experience in the development sector.

Understanding of the RMG sector will be highly valued.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.

4. Shanta Holdings Limited - Sr. Executive/Assistant Manager

Deadline: June 1

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management.

Expected to provide end-to-end recruitment support for talent acquisition procedures as per timeline.

Should be able to conduct HRBP support for selected departments by providing necessary support, coordination, and consultation.

Minimum experience: 3-6 years

Apply through the Career section of Shanta Holdings' official website here.