Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Grameenphone - Growth Lead, App Engagement
Deadline: May 30
Eligibility:
- Graduate in BBA/CSE/EEE, or Bachelor's degree in a related field.
- Certification in Agile, UI/UX, Scrum Methodology, Digital Analytics, and Project Management is an added advantage.
- Prior experience in the Digital/Technology/Commercial department, of an OTT/Telco/Tech-reliant company.
Minimum experience: 4-6 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
2. IDLC Finance PLC - Brand Strategist, Marketing Communications
Deadline: June 3
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree with experience in brand building/development/strategic projects.
- Prior direct working experience with brand(s).
- Strategic understanding of marketing and brand management.
Minimum experience: 4-6 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
3. Swisscontact - Officer/Senior Officer, Environmental & Social Compliance
Deadline: June 8
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in any relevant discipline such as Economics, Development Studies, Environmental Science, or any other relevant social science subjects.
- Prior experience in the development sector.
- Understanding of the RMG sector will be highly valued.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com posting of this job here.
4. Shanta Holdings Limited - Sr. Executive/Assistant Manager
Deadline: June 1
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management.
- Expected to provide end-to-end recruitment support for talent acquisition procedures as per timeline.
- Should be able to conduct HRBP support for selected departments by providing necessary support, coordination, and consultation.
Minimum experience: 3-6 years
Apply through the Career section of Shanta Holdings' official website here.
Comments