Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Popular Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Product Executive, Product Management Department

Deadline: May 19

Eligibility:

M. Pharm/B. Pharm from any reputed university with excellent academic records.

Prior experience in pharmaceutical marketing.

Should be able to co-ordinate the overall activities of brand management.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

2. Omera Gas One Limited - Financial Manager/Head of Finance

Deadline: May 15

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in business, accounting, or related field.

Professional certification FCA or CQ qualified.

Practical exposure to VAT and tax-related issues.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

3. Mercantile Bank PLC. - Software Developer, IT Division

Deadline: May 26

Eligibility:

Graduation or post-graduation in CS/CSE/Software Engineering/Information Technology from a reputed UGC-approved university.

Prior experience in MIS IT software development roles within private sector commercial banks.

MTOs/probationary officers will be given preference.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

4. Social Marketing Company (SMC) - Consultant/Specialist, Medicine

Deadline: May 20

Eligibility:

MBBS with FCPS or MD in Medicine or relevant higher degree and having updated BMDC registration.

Prior experience in providing consultancy services in private hospitals or clinics.

Proven working experience as a Consultant in Medicine.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.