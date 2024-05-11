Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Popular Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Product Executive, Product Management Department
Deadline: May 19
Eligibility:
- M. Pharm/B. Pharm from any reputed university with excellent academic records.
- Prior experience in pharmaceutical marketing.
- Should be able to co-ordinate the overall activities of brand management.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. Omera Gas One Limited - Financial Manager/Head of Finance
Deadline: May 15
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in business, accounting, or related field.
- Professional certification FCA or CQ qualified.
- Practical exposure to VAT and tax-related issues.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
3. Mercantile Bank PLC. - Software Developer, IT Division
Deadline: May 26
Eligibility:
- Graduation or post-graduation in CS/CSE/Software Engineering/Information Technology from a reputed UGC-approved university.
- Prior experience in MIS IT software development roles within private sector commercial banks.
- MTOs/probationary officers will be given preference.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
4. Social Marketing Company (SMC) - Consultant/Specialist, Medicine
Deadline: May 20
Eligibility:
- MBBS with FCPS or MD in Medicine or relevant higher degree and having updated BMDC registration.
- Prior experience in providing consultancy services in private hospitals or clinics.
- Proven working experience as a Consultant in Medicine.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
