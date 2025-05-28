India unveils locally developed weather forecast system

India has recently unveiled the country's first indigenously developed high-resolution weather forecast system.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, the system enhances India's weather prediction resolution from 12 km to 6 km, enabling every village in India to access more precise and location-specific forecasts, according to an official statement.

Called 'Bharat Forecast System', it will also benefit other tropical regions globally, which face the most complex and variable weather challenges, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said in the statement.

"Our forecast precision aims to supplement the economic growth by reducing potential losses and simultaneously adding potential gains," he said, adding, "This indigenous breakthrough positions India among global leaders in weather prediction."