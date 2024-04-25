Tech & Startup
Pallab Bhattacharya
Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:52 PM

India launches first multi-purpose green hydrogen pilot project in Himachal Pradesh

Hydrogen plant
Image: Tahamie Farooqui/ Unsplash.

India's first multi-purpose (combined Heat & Power) green hydrogen pilot project at state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's 1,500 MW hydro power station (NJHPS) in Jhakri, Himachal Pradesh, was inaugurated today.

The green hydrogen produced from the project will be utilised for High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) Coating Facility of the power project for meeting its combustion fuel requirements. In addition, it will also generate electricity through its fuel cell of 25 kW capacity.

The state-of-the-art green hydrogen pilot project is set to produce 14 kilograms of green hydrogen daily during eight hours of operation. The hydrogen produced will be stored at a pressure of 30 bars, in six storage tanks, with a total storage capacity of 12 m3.

The project will produce hydrogen using alkaline electrolyzer of 20 Nm3/hour capacity. Besides generating power, the green hydrogen will also be used for High Velocity Oxygen Fuel Coating of turbine underwater parts.

india
