Dhruva Space partners with Indian government for space-grade solar array

In a step towards indigenisation in space sector, the Indian government's Technology Development Board (TDB) has extended financial support for a fabrication of cutting-edge space-grade solar array and test facility by start-up Dhruva Space Private Limited in Hyderabad.

Dhruva Space is undertaking an ambitious initiative to develop and commercialise space-grade solar array fabrication and testing processes tailored for spacecraft applications. The primary objective of this project is to pioneer technological innovations in solar panel manufacturing to meet the rigorous demands of on-orbit usage, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The project entails several key innovations, including the adoption of new materials like carbon fibre and resins for substrate-side IP to enhance performance and durability. It also focuses on process innovations in solar cell assembly through novel stringing and bonding techniques.

Dhruva Space aims to manufacture high-efficiency solar panels using triple-junction GaAs technology, targeting an efficiency of up to 30%. Additionally, a specialised test facility will be developed to ensure compliance and certification of space-grade solar arrays.

Furthermore, the project encompasses a series of space-qualified processes, including substrate fabrication, precise cell welding, secure cell bonding, integration of electrical harnesses and comprehensive testing and evaluation. Mechanical tests will cover vibration, shock, and full-panel assessments, while electrical evaluations will utilise a large area pulsed sun simulator for thorough testing.

Environmental testing will include thermo-vacuum chamber conditions and acoustic testing, with zero-gravity (Zero G) deployment simulations to assess performance in space environments.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said the project perfectly aligns with India's commitment to becoming a global hub for advanced and cost-effective space technologies.

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space, said "one of the crucial product offerings at Dhruva Space is the end-to-end design, engineering, assembly, integration, and testing of spacecraft solar arrays for manned and unmanned space programmes. "One of our core capabilities has been to supply space power solutions to large satellites as well," he added.