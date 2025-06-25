Tech & Startup
Wed Jun 25, 2025 02:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 03:01 PM

Amazon to invest $54 billion in UK expansion, create jobs

Amazon investment
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the move as "a massive vote of confidence" in the British economy, states the Reuters report. Photo: Marques Thomas/Unsplash

Amazon has announced plans to invest £40 billion ($54 billion) in the UK over the next three years. The investment will fund new fulfillment centers, corporate offices, and infrastructure upgrades, while creating thousands of jobs, according to a report by Reuters.

The expansion includes two new high-tech fulfillment centers in the East Midlands set to open in 2027, along with previously announced facilities in Hull and Northampton that will each employ 2,000 workers, states the report. Amazon also plans delivery stations across the country, upgrades to its existing UK operations, and development of its London headquarters and Bray Film Studios.  

The £40 billion figure incorporates part of an earlier £8 billion pledge by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for UK data centers from 2024-2028, along with employee salaries, adds the report. The company currently employs 75,000 people in Britain.  

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the move as "a massive vote of confidence" in the British economy, as per Reuters. The investment comes as the new Labour government prioritises economic growth and foreign investment. However, the announcement follows a recent UK grocery regulator investigation into Amazon's supplier payment practices, further states the report. 

Amazon's expansion reinforces its position as a top UK employer while supporting the government's economic development goals. The investment will enhance the company's logistics network and cloud infrastructure across Britain, says Amazon.

