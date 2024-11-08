News Multimedia
Star Connects
Fri Nov 8, 2024 10:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 10:38 PM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

Artists, intellectuals essentially not so different from each other: Krishnokoli

Star Connects
Fri Nov 8, 2024 10:27 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 10:38 PM

Kazi Krishnokoli Islam's albums were both popular and commercially successful. She gained recognition and fame as a singer. She made her debut in 2007 with the album "Shurje Badhi Basha". She released two more albums titled "Alor Pithe Adhar" and "Bunoful". In 2010, for the song Jao Pakhi Bolo Tare in the film Monpura, she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer jointly with vocalist Chandana Mazumder.

Watch her interview with The Daily Star

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সম্প্রীতির দেশ গঠনে একে অপরের সহযোগিতায় এগিয়ে আসুন: সেনাপ্রধান

জাতীয় বৌদ্ধ ধর্মীয় মহাসম্মেলন উপলক্ষে আজ শুক্রবার ঢাকার মেরুল বাড্ডায় আন্তর্জাতিক বৌদ্ধ বিহার পরিদর্শন করেন সেনাপ্রধান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

শিল্পী এবং বুদ্ধিজীবী এই বিষয়টার মধ্যে আদতে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই: কৃষ্ণকলি

২৮ মিনিট আগে