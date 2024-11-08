Artists, intellectuals essentially not so different from each other: Krishnokoli

Kazi Krishnokoli Islam's albums were both popular and commercially successful. She gained recognition and fame as a singer. She made her debut in 2007 with the album "Shurje Badhi Basha". She released two more albums titled "Alor Pithe Adhar" and "Bunoful". In 2010, for the song Jao Pakhi Bolo Tare in the film Monpura, she received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer jointly with vocalist Chandana Mazumder.

