Tigers return home after roller-coaster T20 World Cup

Bangladesh players await the leg-before-wicket decision to dismiss Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh (not in picture) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh men's cricket team have returned to the country from the West Indies on Friday morning following a T20 World Cup campaign that saw the Tigers exit the tournament in strange fashion, leaving fans disconsolate and experts baffled.

Nevertheless, this was the best-ever performance in the marquee event for the men in red and green in their ninth appearance, with a record three wins in the main round, all coming in the group stage – against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Nepal.

Bangladesh vice-captain Taskin Ahmed talks to reporters at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on June 28, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Although the Tigers advanced to the second round – for the second time in their history – they did so without firing as a collective unit; particularly, the batting front stood out like a sore thumb.

In the Super Eights, up against heavyweights Australia and India, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side's misery intensified as woeful performances, lacking intent and courage among others things, led to one-sided affairs.

Still, a misfiring Bangladesh somehow remained in the hunt for a coveted place in the semifinals, courtesy of India and Afghanistan beating Australia, a side who had earlier won five matches on the trot.

Despite being served a glorious opportunity on a silver platter, Shanto and Co, however, saved their worst for the last as the Afghanistan match in Saint Vincent on Wednesday witnessed a bizarre mindset from the Bangladesh players and the team management, as the Tigers refused to commit in making the cut in the last four despite faced with an achievable equation: 116 off 12.1 overs in chase, which later reduced to 43 off 19 balls, leading to Afghanistan winning by eight runs (DLS) and making a historic entrance in the semifinals.