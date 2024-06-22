Reserved approach misfires against Aussies

Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh lacked vitality in the Powerplay against Australia yesterday when the chance came to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, one of the best batting tracks on offer in the ongoing edition.

The top-order's rudderless performances throughout the group-stage was enough evidence for the team management to work out a different approach but they opted for one that did not work.

In what appeared to be at least a 160-170 wicket, Bangladesh looked past putting early pressure on Australia's bowling attack.

The first six overs produced just 39 runs for the loss of one wicket, with opener Liton Das blocking to keep his end locked. During his 25-ball stay, it appeared he was finding rhythm but then the inability to find scoring options, managing just 16 runs, saw him eventually throw his wicket against Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh had in fact wanted to keep wickets in hand for the last six overs of the innings but they couldn't manage to get the momentum they wanted as wickets fell frequently.

Towhid Hridoy hit an impactful 28-ball 40 but there was no support from the other end from any other recognised batter.

When asked about the sluggish and negative approach in the Powerplay, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed that it was what the team had wanted.

"We had a plan to play carefully by being watchful at the beginning because we were not getting good starts in the previous matches," Shanto told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"So, it was our plan to finish the first six overs by keeping wickets in hand which I think we were able to do. It could have been a little better but we were happy. I think, if I could have played a little more, till the 16-17th over, then we could have scored close to 160-170.

"I would also say that the wicket was a little slow in the beginning. It was not like the ball was not coming to the bat, but as I said it was important to have a set batter."

Bangladesh's unconventional ploy was to use Rishad Hossain's pinch-hitting ability to take out Zampa but he perished to Glenn Maxwell after a four-ball stay. Thus, two quick wickets between the ninth and 10th overs saw the rate of run-scoring take a dip.

The middle-order too did not perform as expected with the wicket offering grip which led to the dismissals of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad.

Bangladesh failed to go full throttle at the death overs with, Hridoy the only spark during that phase.

Shanto finally managed to get a few runs but fell in the 13th over after a 36-ball 41 and Bangladesh lost all their momentum. The skipper himself was at a loss to explain why batters did not click.

"It is difficult to say why we were not able to play. I think everyone has the capability, people have played well in different places in the past. But I do not have an answer. Everyone has the freedom to play their natural game but somehow it is not happening," Shanto said.

Australia did exactly what the Tigers couldn't. They piled on the runs in the Powerplay at a brisk rate, showing where improvement is needed for the Tigers to challenge superior oppositions.