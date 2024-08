Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their men's singles semi-final tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

A fired-up Novak Djokovic on Friday reached his first Olympic Games final, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz in a dream gold medal showdown.

Top seed Djokovic, still seeking an elusive Olympic title to sit along his 24 Grand Slam crowns, defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in a tense semi-final at Roland Garros.