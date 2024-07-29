China's Sheng wins his second gold at Paris Games

China's Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle event, while South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's gold.

The 19-year-old Chinese won with an Olympic record aggregate of 252.2 to finish ahead of Sweden's Victor Lindgren, who scored 251.4 to take the silver medal.

Miran Maricic won the bronze for Croatia.

Sheng was part of the Chinese duo who won the mixed team gold on Saturday.

In the women's section on Monday, Ban's late wobble allowed China's Huang Yuting to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.

The silver was Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.

Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.