Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:57 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:01 PM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

China's Sheng wins his second gold at Paris Games

Reuters, Paris
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:57 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:01 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

China's Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle event, while South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's gold.

The 19-year-old Chinese won with an Olympic record aggregate of 252.2 to finish ahead of Sweden's Victor Lindgren, who scored 251.4 to take the silver medal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Miran Maricic won the bronze for Croatia.

Sheng was part of the Chinese duo who won the mixed team gold on Saturday.

In the women's section on Monday, Ban's late wobble allowed China's Huang Yuting to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.

The silver was Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.

Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.

Related topic:
Paris 2024 Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nadal set to dump Djokovic clash to focus on Olympic dream with Alcaraz

1d ago

Argentina coach Mascherano decries 'circus' after chaotic opening loss

4d ago

Paris Olympics: What's happening on Day Two

1d ago

'Goofy girl' Titmus struggling to believe Olympic gold

1d ago

Djokovic, Nadal set for Olympics second-round showdown

4d ago
obaidul_quader
|রাজনীতি

আইন-শৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী কোনো সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীকে গ্রেপ্তার বা নির্যাতন করেনি: কাদের

‘জনগণের শান্তি, শৃঙ্খলা ও রাষ্ট্রের নিরাপত্তা রক্ষায় সরকার সর্বোচ্চ কঠোরতা প্রদর্শন করবে।’

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা আন্দোলন: মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনের অভিযোগ তদন্তে ‘জাতীয় গণতদন্ত কমিশন’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification