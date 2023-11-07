Tigers break losing streak

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (82) stitched together a 169-run third-wicket partnership with his deputy Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) as the Tigers’ batters found their feet in chase of Sri Lanka’s 279 runs in the ICC World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi yesterday. Photo: AFP

Courtesy of a 169-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh's hope of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy stayed alive as they earned a three-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in their eighth World Cup fixture in Delhi yesterday.

Chasing 280 on a batting-friendly wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, skipper Shakib and deputy Shanto rose to the occasion and registered Bangladesh's second-highest stand for any wicket in the apex event.

Shakib and Shanto steadied the ship after the Tigers had lost both openers early and were struggling at 41 for two after seven overs.

Young Tanzid's dismal run continued when the left-hander was caught following a mistimed shot to Dilshan Madushanka in the third over of the innings. Liton, on the other hand, showed promise until he was trapped in front after hitting 23 off 22 balls, becoming Madhushanka's second victim.

The controversial timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews during the first innings had fired up the Lankans who attempted to play the psychological game with Shakib. However, the ace all-rounder kept his cool and stood firm, while Shanto at the other end, another batter miserably out of form, complemented his senior partner with confidence.

Shakib remained the chief aggressor, reaching his fifty off 47 deliveries, while Shanto scored his fifty off 58 balls. The duo ensured that the Tigers did not lose any wicket in the middle overs while the runs kept flowing.

Shakib and Shanto shifted gears in between 20-30 overs, hitting 83 runs. Shakib then hammered Kasun Rajitha for 19 runs in the 31st over, hitting three fours and a six.

Sri Lanka, however, got back in the game with Matthews inflicting a twin blow, with Bangladesh still needing 69 runs in 14.2 overs. The experienced all-rounder first removed Shakib, who top-edged to cover after scoring 82 off 65 balls, striking 12 fours and two sixes. The Tigers lost three further wickets but reached target with 53 deliveries to spare.

Earlier, Mathews' timed-out dismissal, the first time it happened in international cricket, hogged all the spotlight after Shakib chose to field first. The under-pressure Bangladesh captain had pounced on the opportunity to appeal after Matthews failed to take the guard within the two-minute time limit stipulated by the ICC by-laws.

Following the drama, Bangladesh bowlers did well to restrict Sri Lanka to 279 despite Charith Asalanka's valiant century.

Eventually, Bangladesh earned a much-needed victory, their second in the ongoing tournament, to break a six-match losing streak. More importantly, Shakib and his troops will be relieved to have finally performed across the three departments of the game.