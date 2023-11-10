Mahmudullah’s one last hurrah

Few would have predicted Mahmudullah Riyad making the cut to Bangladesh's World Cup squad after being dropped from the ODI squad during the home series against England in March of this year.

If Bangladesh cricket had not been embroiled in the circumstances surrounding Tamim Iqbal in the run-up to the World Cup, Mahmudullah's comeback journey would have garnered far more attention.

However, the seasoned campaigner not only cemented his place in the playing eleven but has been a cut above the rest in his fourth appearance in the prestigious event. The tables have turned in dramatic fashion as Mahmudullah is set to start as Bangladesh's highest run-getter when they face Australia on Saturday, concluding their World Cup campaign.

Despite having no fixed batting position, 296 runs in seven games at an average of near-60 speaks volumes of his contribution and his consistency. Moreover, as a statement knock, the veteran produced the lone century for Bangladesh thus far in the tournament, his fourth in ODIs.

"I tried to keep in shape. I kept working hard. That's all I can do. I have seen a lot of ups and downs throughout my career. (Batting down the order) is fine," Mahmudullah said after the game against South Africa where his run-a-ball 111 only helped reduce the margin of defeat.

The 37-year-old, dubbed the "silent killer," will try to end his World Cup journey on a high, proving his naysayers wrong once more.

But, based on what he said after the South Africa game, it appears that when the team returns to the country, he will have a lot to say about what happened while he worked tirelessly to come back into the team.

"I do want to talk about a lot of things but this is not the right time to talk about," Mahmudullah said.

His path to the World Cup was riddled with obstacles, and the all-rounder is grateful that his efforts were rewarded.

"Cricket is such a game where you can see a lot of surprising things… To be honest, this is my last World Cup," he said in a video posted by the ICC.

Team Bangladesh began practicing in Pune yesterday, in preparation for their Australia clash. Even after six straight defeats which resulted in the Tigers becoming the first team to suffer elimination, they have a lot to play as qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy is still at stake.

Mahmudullah's drive and determination ahead of his final World Cup appearance were clear in the training session, where he appeared to be the most animated member of an otherwise demoralised group.

With usual captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the World Cup owing to a finger injury, Mahmudullah's enormous experience will be crucial against the five-time champions.

Regardless of what occurs on November 11, Mahmudullah will serve as a model for many in the Bangladesh squad in terms of how hard work eventually pays off.