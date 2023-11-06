Delhi pollution looms over BD-SL fixture

Ahead of the ICC World Cup game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, the focus was more on the inclement weather condition in Delhi – a huge concern over the past few days due to the severe air pollution at the national capital.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it is monitoring the situation and that the fate of the game will be decided considering the situation today.

"The ICC and our hosts, the BCCI, take the well-being of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi. We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo on Saturday.

India's capital topped a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping beyond 550 on Friday, thereby falling into the 'severe' category. According to the Air Quality Tracking Warning system, the AQI was likely to be in the severe category until November 7.

Bangladesh had cancelled their training session on Friday as precautionary measure, but attended the practice session with masks on in the next two days despite much discomfort.

Although Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that the weather condition in Delhi has been affecting both teams, he said it is beyond his control when asked whether the team management has expressed any concern regarding the safety of the players. However, he did mention that they are conscious about the current weather condition in Delhi.

"Our doctor has kept a close eye on players. Some of the players didn't turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors. And even for practice, we're very conscious. We train what we have to train, and they go back into the dressing room. They don't spend time unless they're bowling or batting. So, we have taken some measures to minimize our exposure before the game," Hathurusingha said yesterday.

Sri Lanka cancelled their training session on Saturday for the same reason and had a training session scheduled for last night.

It will be interesting to see whether the match eventually takes place, and if does, how the weather condition affects the players.