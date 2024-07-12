Super-sub Watkins and positive England turn up

England forward Ollie Watkins celebrate scoring the winner against the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semifinal in Dortmund on Thursday night. Photo: AFP

Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute winner in England's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Dortmund on Thursday night was not only a perfect example of a typical striker's finish, but it also took a huge burden off coach Gareth Southgate as his team was finally able to deliver a much-craved positive performance in the tournament.

It was an incredible finish from Watkins, who came in as a substitute for Harry Kane just ten minutes before that sweet strike, to an evening that began badly for England as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead against the run of play in the semifinal in Dortmund.

Watkins received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer, who also came on with him in the 81st minute, with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, turned and fired low into the far corner to leave the Netherlands bewildered.

"I'm lost for words really," said Watkins, the Aston Villa striker. "I don't think I've hit a ball that sweet before, and obviously in such a special moment."

According to Watkins, he had 'manifested' the goal beforehand.

"I said to Cole that we were both going to go on the pitch and he was going to set me up, at half-time," Watkins told reporters.

"It happened, I manifested it and as soon as he turned I knew I needed to make a move. You don't get that opportunity very often so I had to be greedy, I had to take it."

However, unlike Watkins, England coach Southgate might not have manifested taking his side to consecutive European Championship finals as it has rarely been a convincing campaign from this England side.

Thursday's game was an emphatic answer after the criticism heaped on the side for a string of languid showings earlier in the tournament, and sets up a mouth-watering final against a slick-looking Spain, who beat France 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night.

England had frustrated their followers, looking pedestrian at times in the group phase as well as their knockout games. It was as if they were suffocating at times under a heavy burden of expectation.

Even though there was a contentious VAR call by German referee Felix Zwayer that allowed England to get back in the game through a Harry Kane equaliser from the spot after a brilliant Xavi Simons strike helped the Dutch take an early lead, the individual quality of their players was on full display. They had their opponents pegged back, looking dangerous every time they entered the final third. Phil Foden was exceedingly unlucky not to have England ahead at halftime with some sublime skill but had his effort cleared off the line moments before his long-range effort brushed off the crossbar.

The second period was not as dominant as fatigue set in and the Dutch enjoyed their fair share of possession.

But even then, whenever England moved menacingly forward, a goal looked on the cards.

It was almost to script that they engineered victory just before the final whistle, as Watkins emerged an unlikely hero not long after coming on.

The confidence boost cannot be underestimated, especially as an in-form opponent awaits on Sunday at the Olympiastadion.

When they needed to stand up and be counted, the real England came to the party and, after almost a month of gritty competition, the tournament has two worthy finalists.