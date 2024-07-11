‘Spirit of sacrifice’ and ‘genius’ Yamal pave way for Spain

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

A touch of 'genius' from wunderkind Lamine Yamal and a testament to what can be done by improvising on a proven style of play -- both of these were on display when Spain dispatched France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich on Tuesday night.

Keeping a majority of possession and frustrating opponents by denying them opportunities to be creative -- this had been the style of play for Spain for over a decade, during which they won the 2010 World Cup and triumphed in the 2008 and 2012 editions of the Euros.

However, since their last Euro success 12 years ago, that typical Spanish style of play had somewhat been neutralised with their national team unable to win any major silverware after that.

But Spain coach Luis de la Fuente developed on that possession-based football, nurturing a team of youngsters he had overseen from the age level, and the 63-year-old coach is now enjoying the fruits of it as his team is just one step away from winning the Euro 2024.

De la Fuente hailed his team's quality and cohesion in coming from a goal down to beat France and reach the Euro 2024 final, a feat he took no credit for and said was all about his players' insatiable hunger for success.

De la Fuente said his team had versatility and outstanding individual qualities, which when put together created a special brand of football that would be on show in Sunday's final, regardless of whether the opponent is England or Netherlands.

De la Fuente also hailed his young side who, according to the coach, has not been afraid of sacrificing their dominance over the ball in return for being more aggressive, especially offensively.

"They are very generous in their efforts and work rate. This is just one more sign that this is an insatiable team, that they want to keep improving with the spirit of sacrifice," he said.

Spain went behind to an early goal from France's Randal Kolo Muani before teenager Yamal levelled with a brilliant strike in the 21st minute, then Dani Olmo added a second just a few minutes after in a spectacular first half.

De la Fuente said seeing 16-year-old winger Yamal's performance against France was like watching "a genius".

Named player of the match, Yamal became the youngest-ever male Euros goalscorer.

"We have seen a genius, the product of a genius," De la Fuente told reporters.

"He's a player we have to take care of -- I have to give him the advice to keep working with the same humility and keep his feet on the floor.

"He would keep growing but this maturity and attitude at such a young age is like that of a more experienced player.

"We are lucky he is Spanish and we can enjoy him for many more years."

Yamal became the competition's youngest player in Spain's first match against Croatia and also provided three assists on his team's run to the final.

De la Fuente reserved praise for the rest of his team, including Olmo.

"We've been talking about Lamine but I have 26 great players," continued the coach.

"I know (Olmo) very well and the potential he has... I am grateful to him too."

This new-look Spain of De la Fuente has already garnered a lot of praise from experts and fans alike, but for the Spanish coach, the circle will only be completed if he can inspire his team to land the elusive major tournament silverware come Sunday night in Berlin where they will face the winner of the second semifinal between England and the Netherlands.