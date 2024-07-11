King Charles encourages England to win final without 'another penalties drama' or late goals

England's John Stones, Ezri Konsa and Kyle Walker celebrate after the match as Netherlands' Brian Brobbey looks dejected in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Britain's King Charles congratulated England for their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, but hoped there would be less drama in the final with England winning without needing late goals or penalties.

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to their second successive European Championship final after beating the Dutch in an exhilarating encounter.

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from fellow sub Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner.

"My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match," he said in a message to England coach Gareth Southgate and his players.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

England, who had needed penalties to beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals and scored with all five of their spot kicks, face Spain in Sunday's (Monday 1am, Bangladesh time) final, three years after losing to Italy in the 2021 decider.