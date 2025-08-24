Records tumble as 17th Summer Athletics C'ships come to a close

The 17th National Summer Athletics Championships 2025 concluded at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, wrapping up three days of action-packed events with seven new national records and Bangladesh Army emerging as the overall champions. Organised by the Bangladesh Athletics Federation, the competition began on August 22 and saw 40 events contested.

Key Highlights:

*Bangladesh Army topped the medals tally with 26 gold, 21 silver, and 15 bronze medals (62 total).

*Bangladesh Navy finished second with 13 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals (41 total), while Bangladesh Police secured third with 1 gold and 2 bronze medals.

*Seven national records were set across three days, including three on the final day.

*Rinki Biswas of Bangladesh Navy was named Best Female Athlete after winning four gold medals (1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m) and setting three national records in the 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m.

*Bangladesh Army's Mosharraf Hossain was named Best Male Athlete after claiming gold in the 800m, 1500m, and 4×400m relay.

*Md. Tarique Rahman (22.04 sec) and Sharifa Khatun (25.24 sec) won the 200m sprints for men and women, respectively.

National records set on Sunday:

*Triple Jump (Women): Jannatul (Bangladesh Army) – 12.49m (previous record - 12.38m)

*Pole Vault (Men): Md. Sourav Mia – 4.51m (previous record - 4.50m)

*10,000m (Women): Rinki Biswas (Bangladesh Navy) – 39:14.73s (previous record: 41:09.32s)

Bangladesh Navy's Nusrat Jahan Runa nears the finish line before winning gold the women's 400m sprint event. She clocked in at 56.92 seconds.

Sourov Mia celebrates after bagging gold in the pole vault event. He made a national record with a clearance of 4.51 metres (previous best 4.50).

Sprinter Imranur Rahman receives attention after cramping up.

Sprinter Imranur Rahman being carried out of the track on a stretcher after cramping up.

Jannatul of Bangladesh Army lands in the sandpit during a triple jump event.

Jannatul of Bangladesh Army leaps during a triple jump event.

Jannatul of Bangladesh Army.

Exhausted but relived, Rinky Bishwash drags herself across the finish to set a women’s 10,000m record -- her third in four events.

Athletes continue their grind during the 10,000 metre run.

Bangladesh Army athletes after the 4x400 relay event.