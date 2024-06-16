Five-star Amirul gives Bangladesh a flying start 

Bangladesh U-21 hockey team's bid to defend the title of Men's Junior AHF Cup as well as make it to Junior Asia Cup got off to a flying start when the men in red and green handed a massive 7-0 defeat to hosts Singapore in Pool-A encounter at Seng Kang Sports Center in Singapore today.

Promising Amirul Islam slotted five goals while Rakibul Islam and Obaidul Hossain Joy netted one goal apiece in their opening match in which Bangladesh realised 14 penalty corners and Amirul converted five goals.

The charges of Ashiquzzaman took a comfortable 4-0 lead in the first of four quarters and never looked back with the impressive performance of senior national team's player Amirul.

National senior team's forward Rakibul Hasan initially gave Bangladesh a nine-minute lead from the open play before Amirul doubled the lead in 11st minute converting a penalty. One minute later, Joy made it 3-0 before Amirul, who last season played for Mohammedan SC in domestic circuit, struck four straight goals in 15, 28, 34 and 38 minutes respectively by converting the penalty corners.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women's U-21 hockey team also began their campaign with a 5-4 win over Thailand on Saturday.