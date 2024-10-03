Tributes abound for Aghore Mondal at BSJA remembrance meeting

The Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) on Wednesday organised a remembrance meeting for prominent sports journalist Aghore Mondal, who passed away last week (September 25) at the age of 58.

Former national players, organisers, and sports journalists gathered to recall their memories of Aghore Mondal at the meeting, titled 'In Respectful Remembrance,' where his two daughters, Arunima Mondal and Arpita Mondal, were present.

Tributes poured in for the late journalist, who had been involved in the profession for the past three decades. BSJA president and sports editor of Daily Kalerkantho, Sayeduzaman Zaman, expressed his admiration, saying, "Aghore da was a teacher of my journalism career, and it will take several evenings to honour his memory. I hope he is in a good place in heaven, and I also hope his family stays well."

Former cricket captain and chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu spoke about Aghore Mondal's dedication to his craft.

"There was no question about his reporting because he always unearthed the relevant details. He worked hard to conduct good interviews, both home and abroad, and he shared those with us. Some people always go through hard work, and he might have had some dissatisfaction. We athletes have received praise in various ways, but we don't have a platform to recognise sports journalists. I believe we should do something to honour Aghore Mondal's memory," said Lipu.

Jagonews special correspondent Arifur Rahman Babu said, "I deeply mourn the loss of Aghore da because I never imagined I would be part of this remembrance."

Aghore Mondal started his career at Daily Ajker Kagoj before working for Channel I, ATN News, and Dipta TV, respectively. He also served as the acting president of BSJA in 2017.

Desh Rupantor editor Mostafa Mamun praised his exceptional skills, stating, "Aghore da was the number one cricket reporter, as many sports journalists of our time fell short in comparison. His dedication to becoming the best reporter was an inspiration to others. I believe anyone can become a great reporter if they follow the path of Aghore Mondal."

Veteran organiser Ashiquzzaman Miku described him as a "giant" figure in the sports world, suggesting, "I think we should take the initiative to preserve his memory in sports."

Former badminton player-turned-organiser Kamrunnahar Dana remarked, "We know that everyone must depart eventually, but some departures hurt us deeply. We lost Aghore too early."

Daily Kalerkantho special correspondent Masud Parvez said, "What I am now as a reporter is because of Aghore da. I can confidently say that I have never found a reporter like him in sports."

Former footballer Gaffar Chowdhury said, "Aghore da was an incomparable person. We should do something to keep his memory alive for the next generation."

Former national hockey player Rafiqul Islam Kamal, former national footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, former sports journalist Shahidul Azam, veteran journalist Shafiqul Islam Sabu, and many other journalists also shared their memories of Aghore Mondal.