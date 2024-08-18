Sports adviser unveils plan for new sports institute

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud today announced plans for setting up a first-of-its-kind sports institute in the country.

He announced this at a press conference at the Secretariat.

"We are on the verge of a groundbreaking decision in the sports field of Bangladesh, which will be first of its kind. It will be a special place for players, coaches or those involved with sports. An opportunity to surpass yourself and a means to achieve your goals. Its aim is to produce skilled athletes and get good results," Mahmud said while briefing on the reasoning behind the project.

Bangladesh have a sports education institute in BKSP, established in late 1980s, but the newly-appointed adviser clarified the need for a specialised institute.

"'BKSP has up to higher secondary level. But there is no organisation for peak performance. That is why this sports institute is being planned," he said.

When asked about the budget of this project, the secretary of the ministry, Mohiuddin Ahmed, said: "It is an idea. We want to do it. Other countries are doing it. That's what we want to do. So the feasibility will be verified, the cost of the project will be determined…..How much money will be required, cannot be said now," said the secretary.