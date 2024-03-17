Ruman Sana hits back at Chapol's 'mental issue' remark

Archer Ruman Sana has expressed his dismay at Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary's remarks about him and said he would like to talk with the sports minister regarding his future in the sport.

Ruman, who has won a number of international medals both individually and in team events of recurve archery for Bangladesh, tendered his application for not considering him for national team duty last month, owing to 'lack of facilities provided'. The application was accepted by the federation on Friday.

In an interview with an online news portal published on Saturday, BAF GS Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapel called Ruman mentally unstable.

"He has mental issues. I'll take him to a good psychiatrist," Chapol said in the interview, further claiming that Ruman's allegations of low salary and poor facilities are entirely false.

The archer, who had said that he would only reverse his decision if he was provided better facilities, did not take Chapol's words kindly.

Speaking to the media prior to an iftar event at the capital on Saturday evening, Ruman said: "I respect him (Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapol) very much. How can such a wise man say such things! I have been hurt by his words.

"If I were mad, how am I here among you all? How am I speaking normally? How did I win so many international medals and how did I win a world cup silver medal?" Ruman retorted.

Ruman, who was accompanied by his archer wife Diya Siddiqui, further said that he would meet with sports minister Nazmul Hassan Papon regarding the issue.

"I want to speak with the sports minister regarding the whole issue. I will speak about the issues troubling athletes and I hope he will listen to me," said Ruman, who did not meet Chapol who was also present at the event.