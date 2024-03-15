Police held by Ajax

Bangladesh Police SC came from behind in their 2-2 draw against Ajax SC in a Green Delta Insurance Premier Division Hockey League encounter at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Ajax SC initially took a 24-minute lead with a strike from Pakistani Nisham before Abdul Malek brought Police back into the match with an equaliser in the 32nd minute.

Four minutes later, Indian Rohit Singh restored the lead for Ajax but Police left the field with a creditable draw after a penalty-stroke conversion from Ihtesam Aslam in the 54th minute.

The day's second match also saw a similar result as lowly Azad SC held superior Bangladesh Sporting Club to a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Indian Prince Kumar struck twice for Bangladesh SC while Shahir and Morshed netted one goal apiece for Azad SC, who got their first point in the league.

