Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics

Sweden's Armand Duplantis competes in the men's pole vault city event part of the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 21, 2024. Photo: AFP

Armand Duplantis picked up from where he left off at his world record-setting, gold medal-winning showing at the Paris Olympics by dominating the men's pole vault at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Wednesday.

The meeting is the first on World Athletics' elite circuit since the end of the Paris Games.

Duplantis defended his Olympic gold in the Stade de France in some style, improving his own world record to 6.25 metres.

In Lausanne, the Swede took part in a City Event held on an esplanade bordering Lac Leman -- better known in English as Lake Geneva -- 24 hours before the main fare at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.

The runway was raised off the tiled walkway, with thousands of fans packed in just metres away, the bar and landing mat placed under a circular tarpaulin, big screens allowing yet more walkers-by a view of events.

It was once again Duplantis streets ahead of the competition, winning with a best vault of 6.15 metres.

Only the US-born Swede and American Sam Kendricks, the silver medallist in Paris, managed to pass at 5.92m, the next four all seeing their evening's work come to a halt at 5.82.

The bar was raised to 6.00m, Kendricks failing at his first attempt, but Duplantis sailing clear.

The American won 2019 world gold ahead of Duplantis, since when the Swede has dominated the discipline in a manner rarely seen in track and field.

Two more failures at the 6m-barrier left just Duplantis in competition, as is so often the case.

The bar went up to 6.15m, to rapturous applause from the crowd massed around the runway.

He clipped the bar with his knee on his first attempt, plunging to the mat in disappointment.

With six minutes between each vault the allowed time limit, Duplantis took to the runway for his second effort as the wind picked up to complicate matters.

And he stumbled in the run-up, not managing to plant the pole. As he tumbled onto the mat, Duplantis was quick to sit up and flash a thumbs-up.

Duplantis went over on his third attempt, setting a new meet record and celebrating like the true competitor he is, ripping his shirt free of his shorts and screaming aloud in triumph.

Also among the field was Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion and former world record holder who failed to qualify for what would have been his home Games.

The 37-year-old finished eighth with a best vault of 5.72m.