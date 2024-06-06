More Sports
Thu Jun 6, 2024 09:01 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 09:06 PM

Mehedi, Eshrak clinch 17th DBL Cup Snooker Championship

Thu Jun 6, 2024 09:01 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 09:06 PM

Engineer Mehedi Hasan and Eshrak-E-Moazzem emerged victorious in the 17th DBL Cup Billiards & Snooker Tournament on Wednesday.  

In a gripping finale that lasted six hours, the Mehedi-Eshrak duo beat Mostaqur Rahman and Ziyan Waasif as they delivered the decisive blow in the final frame of the best-of-five frames snooker doubles showdown.

Mehedi and Eshrak won the first frame 68 to 44 but Mostaqur and Ziyan took the second and third frames 43 to 35 and 47 to 33. Mehedi and Eshrak regained their composure in the fourth frame, winning 48 to 24, and clinched the championship with a 49 to 24 victory in the final frame.

The audience's excitement added to the electrifying atmosphere as every shot was met with cheers. As the final frame concluded, the crowd erupted in applause, celebrating the victory.
 

