Hockey's 'Ostad Fazlu' no more

teran hockey coach Fazlul Haque, popularly known as Ostad Fazlul among his pupils and in the hockey fraternity, passed away this morning in Dhaka.

He had a fall at his home in the morning, hurting himself on the left shoulder. Fazlu was rushed to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, one of his nephews told The Daily Star.

The former hockey player has left behind his wife and a daughter as well as countless pupils and well wishers.

Having left his playing career pretty early following an injury, Fazlu Haque devoted himself to turning school kids into hockey players at the famed Armanitola High School in early '90s. He had since played a key role in shaping the careers of some of the finest players to have played for Bangladesh, including Rafikul Islam Kamal, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Maksud Alam Habul, etc.

He will be buried at the family graveyard in Shaheb Bazar this evening following a namaz-e-janaza at the Tara Masjid after Asr prayers.