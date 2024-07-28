French joy as Ferrand-Prevot solos to mountain bike gold

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot delivered France's second gold medal of the Paris Olympics as she took a high-quality field apart to win the women's cross-country mountain bike race on Sunday.

The 32-year-old produced a devastating acceleration at the start of the second of seven laps around the dusty 4.4km circuit on Elancourt Hill and rode solo to victory.

Haley Batten of the United States and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden were involved in a fierce scrap for silver with Batten bursting clear to finish runner-up.

Young Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse was the only rider who looked capable of making it a race and was alone in second place when she suffered a puncture on lap five and needed a wheel change.

Ferrand-Prevot, who will return to road racing after the Olympics, is a five-times cross-country world champion but suffered heartbreak at the last two Olympics when favourite.

However, in front of thousands of flag-waving French fans in the countryside near Versailles she reigned supreme.

"I still can't believe it, I've worked so hard for this day that I was like a robot today," she said.

"It's so huge that I don't know what to say. In the final lap it was easier to enjoy it."

Ferrand-Prevot's only mistake all day was failing to grab a bottle of water from the feed zone as she started her final circuit but that made no difference as she avoided any mishaps.

After descending safely through the boulders on the last lap she could already start celebrating on the final corner, raising her arms as the delirious French crowd acclaimed the champion.