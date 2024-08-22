More Sports
Erdogmas, aged 13, confirmed as world’s youngest grandmaster

Photo: X

Turkish chess prodigy grandmaster (GM) Yagiz Kaan Erdogmas had his title confirmed five months after achieving his final norm in Germany, making him the current world's youngest grandmaster at 12 years, nine months, and 29 days. 

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) approved Erdogmas' title on Tuesday. Having turned 13 in June, Erdogmas took the mantle from 15-year-old Ukrainian GM Ihor Samunenkov, who had his title confirmed in January.

Only three players in chess history have achieved the title at a younger age, namely GMs Abhimanyu Mishra (12 years, 4 months, 25 days), Sergey Karjakin (12 years, seven months), and Gukesh Dommaraju (12 years, seven months, 17 days).

Turkish chess prodigy Yagiz Kaan ErdogmasGMFIDE
