Dulal Mahmud honoured with Legend of AIPS Asia award

Dulal Mahmud, the editor of fortnightly sports magazine Krira Jagat, has been honoured with the Legend of AIPS Asia award in Kathmandu, Nepal today.

Apart from Dulal, five sports journalists from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, India and Nepal have also been honoured with the same award by the International Sports Press Association, Asia for their life-time contribution in sports.

AIPS honoured the renowned sports journalists from different countries for the second time. Dulal, a former president of Bangladesh Sports Press Association, received the crest from AIPS vice-president Ioannis Daras.