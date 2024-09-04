Crowds give Nepal's first Paralympics medallist hero's welcome

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games taekwondo bronze medallist Palesha Goverdhan (C) poses with her medal upon her arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on September 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Nepal gave their first-ever Paralympic medallist a hero's welcome Wednesday as cheering crowds turned out for taekwondo star Palesha Goverdhan's return home.

Goverdhan, 21, took bronze at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, the first Games podium place in history for the Himalayan nation who have also never won a medal at the Olympics.

"I am filled with immense pride for having achieved this victory for our beloved nation," Goverdhan said on social media ahead of her return to Kathmandu.

"The countless hours of hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and the feeling is simply overwhelming."

Traditional music and the army band played as Goverdhan emerged to loud cheers at Kathmandu's airport, draped in the national flag, marigold garlands and traditional Buddhist scarves.

Many young taekwondo athletes were among hundreds gathered to welcome back Goverdhan, who beamed a wide smile and held up her medal.

"I am very happy, very inspired and proud for the country," said 13-year-old taekwondo athlete Nandani Adhikari, who was among the crowds at the airport.

"Her victory feels like our own," she added.

Goverdhan, who is studying architectural engineering in China, won bronze in the women's K44-57kg para taekwondo category when she beat Serbia's Marija Micev 15-8.

Born with a congenital limb deficiency on her left hand, Goverdhan took up martial arts at school when she was 10 years old.

- 'So proud' -

Her father Pradeep Goverdhan said her coach spotted her talent and suggested she train professionally.

"She has made us so proud. As parents, you are worried when your child is born with a deficiency like that. But we always encouraged her," he said.

"As a child, she was always very determined, worked hard and achieved anything if her heart was set on it."

Sugam Bhattarai, from Nepal's National Federation of the Disabled, said he hoped the victory would help other athletes achieve their goals.

"Her achievement has not only brought glory to Nepal, but has also shined a spotlight on the potential of para athletes in a country where para sports have often been underfunded and overlooked," he said.

"I hope it will encourage investment in para sports. It is the same national flag, no matter who raises it," he said.

Goverdhan finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and said in interviews before Paris that was "aiming for gold".

In 2022, Goverdhan became the first Nepali athlete to win a medal at the Asian Para Games with a bronze. A year before she had won gold at the Asian Youth Para Games.

She also won the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Para Taekwondo Championship in Vietnam.