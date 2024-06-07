More Sports
Ansar clinch 23rd title of Nat'l Women's Handball C'ship

Sports Reporter
Fri Jun 7, 2024 08:52 PM
Photo: Bangladesh Handball Federation

Bangladesh Ansar & VDP emerged champions in the Exim Bank 35th National Women's Handball Championship, following a 33-24 win over Bangladesh Police Handball Club in the final at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh Ansar won their 23rd title, their seventh in succession, after dominating the first half with a 17-13 lead before establishing sole authority in the second half to secure the prestigious trophy, which they first won in 1984 after the competition was formed in 1983.

Alpana Akhter of Bangladesh Ansar was named the best player of the championship.

Alpana Akhter. Photo: Bangladesh Handball Federation

Meanwhile, Jamalpur DSA finished third with a 21-13 win over Jashore DSA in a place-deciding match.

Sponsor Exim Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Mohammad Firoz Hossain witnessed the final as the chief guest, before distributing prizes among the winners, while Bangladesh Handball Federation president AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul and general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor were among others present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Handball Bangladesh Ansar
