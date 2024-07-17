More Sports
Acclaimed shooter Ateequr Rahman no more

Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 01:47 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:53 PM

Ateequr Rahman, the first international gold medal-winning shooter from Bangladesh, breathed his last at the Suhrawardy Medical College at around 10:00am today.

He was 59. He left behind his wife, two children, and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

The gold medallist in the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland fell sick in Dhaka after coming to the capital last night. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors related him dead on arrival. 

‘We are walking backwards’

However, the acclaimed sports personality bad been suffering from cancer for a long time.

He had won gold in the air pistol - pairs event and bronze in the free pistol - pairs event, both partnering with Abdus Sattar.

Ateequr Rahman's namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation complex at 3:00pm today. Later, he will be buried in Chattogram.

 

push notification