Magnus Carlsen claims first Esports World Cup title
Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the inaugural Esports World Cup chess tournament on Friday, defeating Alireza Firouzja in Riyadh.
World number one Carlsen claimed the $250,000 top prize and saw his Team Liquid sneak ahead in the overall championship after his win over Firouzja.
The prize pool of the tournament was $1.5 million.
"It's been an amazing show, unlike anything I've ever seen," Carlsen said just before lifting the trophy on stage, with pyrotechnics lighting up behind him.
The inclusion of the centuries-old board game in the esports tournament comes after it experienced a significant revival during the pandemic.
