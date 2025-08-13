Khusbu’s fragrance wafts: WFM at 13, ‘WGM goal’ ahead

At just 13, Wasria Khusbu is quickly rising in Bangladeshi chess. This week, the World Chess Federation (FIDE) awarded her the title of Woman FIDE Master (WFM) after she crossed the 2100 rating mark -- now standing at 2145.

She is now the highest-ranked among 205 active women chess players in Bangladesh, where over 1,000 women are registered with FIDE.

Khusbu's chess journey started in Dhaka in 2017 when she was just five years old. Since then, she has improved a lot, earning the Woman Candidate Master (WCM) title in 2023 after finishing fifth in the Asian Zone 3.2 Chess Championship.

Bangladesh boasts players like Rani Hamid, Shamima Akter Liza, and Sharmin Sultana Shirin who have reached Woman International Master (WIM) level, but never a Woman Grandmaster (WGM). Fewer than 10 Bangladeshi women hold the WFM title, which is just two steps below that dream.

"This is just the beginning -- I want to go further, for myself and for Bangladesh," Khushbu wrote on Facebook on Monday, after earning the prestigious title.

"My next goal is Woman Grandmaster (WGM). With more training, I will move forward and conquer new dreams."

Khusbu also expressed her deep gratitude to the Bangladesh Chess Federation, her team at Bangladesh Navy, and everyone else who has supported her journey so far.