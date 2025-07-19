Badminton federation's president resigns

Barely a month and a half after taking charge, Salahuddin Alamgir has resigned from his post as president of the Bangladesh Badminton Federation. He submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, citing personal reasons. In his absence, vice-president Tarikul Islam Chowdhury has assumed the role of acting president.

Salahuddin, who had taken over with high ambitions following the formation of an ad-hoc committee by the National Sports Council (NSC) on April 23, had publicly expressed his desire to elevate Bangladeshi badminton to new heights. However, he was notably absent during the National Championship – one of the federation's biggest events.

Confirming the development, Federation general secretary Russell Kabir said on Saturday, "Our president has resigned. He submitted his resignation to the federation, the National Sports Council, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He stepped down due to personal reasons."

Executive committee member Kamruzzaman acknowledged the significance of the resignation, saying, "It was a major challenge for the federation. But thanks to the collective efforts of everyone involved, we managed to successfully organise the National Championship."

Speaking to the media about his decision, Salahuddin Alamgir clarified, "There were no misunderstandings or issues with anyone. I simply couldn't dedicate the time required to fulfill the responsibilities of the federation's president due to personal commitments. However, I will continue to support the development of the sport in every way possible from behind the scenes."