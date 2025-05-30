Nat’l Junior Athletics begins today

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) is mulling over selecting athletes for the 3rd Asian Youth Games from the 39th National Junior (Age-Group) Athletics Championships, set to get underway at the National Stadium today.

Athletics is one of 13 disciplines in which Bangladesh will participate at the upcoming Asian Youth Games from October 22–31 in Bahrain, and BAF has decided to pick the athletes from the U-16 group, as the junior athletics championships will also feature another category -- U-18.

"We have decided to pick the best performers of the championships for the upcoming Youth Asian Games and then train them with the help of the Bangladesh Olympic Association," BAF general secretary Shah Alam told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

As many as 500 athletes from different districts, divisions, educational boards and BKSP are expected to vie for 42 events -- 14 events for U-16 boys and girls, and 28 events for U-18 boys and girls.

However, the throwing events of the championship will take place at the outer stadium in a bid to preserve the newly laid grass ground of the National Stadium ahead of Bangladesh's Asian Cup Qualifiers tie against Singapore on June 10.

BAF also decided to provide cash awards to the gold, silver and bronze winners -- Tk 3,000, Tk 2,000 and Tk 1,000, respectively -- while each athlete will also receive an additional Tk 10,000 for setting a national record under the electronic timer.