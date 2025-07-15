Trump took the real CWC trophy and Chelsea the replica!

President Donald Trump revealed that FIFA officials gave him the Club World Cup trophy ahead of Chelsea's win in inaugural competition's final.

Before the showpiece game at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, Trump told broadcaster DAZN that he was gifted the trophy, and that it currently sits in the Oval Office.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the White House, along with the trophy, in March.

"They said, 'Could you hold this trophy for a little while?' We put it in the Oval Office," Trump said. "And then I said, 'When are you going to pick up the trophy?' He says, 'We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.'"

"And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting…It's in the Oval right now," he added.

This meant that, despite upsetting the odds with their triumph over European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea had to make do with the replica trophy.

Trump also quipped he "could" write an executive order changing the name of "soccer" to "football."

"They would call it football, but I guess we call it soccer," Trump said, referring to the sport's name throughout much of the world.

The interviewer asked: "What if we make an executive order that we can only say football?"

"I think we could do that," he added. "I think I could do that."