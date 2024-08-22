Sk Jamal, Sk Russel, Ctg Abahani withdraw from BPL

Abahani set to play with only local signings

Three-time champions Sheikh Jamal DC, treble winner Sheikh Russel KC and former runners-up Chittagong Abahani pulled out from the players' registration window, making the 16th edition of Bangladesh Premier League a nine-team competition.

Sheikh Russel and Sheikh Jamal wrote to the Bangladesh Football Federation expressing their inability to take part in the players' transfer window but Chittagong Abahani did not inform the game's governing body yet till the report was filed.

Skipping the players' transfer window means all three outfits will be relegated to second-tier Bangladesh Championship League from next season. Sheikh Jamal were playing Bangladesh Premier League since 2010-11 season while Sheikh Russel KC were playing top-tier football since 2003-04 season. Chittagong Abahani were also playing the professional football league since the inaugural edition in 2007 season.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bashundhara Kings, runners-up Mohammedan SC, Abahani, Rahmatganj MFS, Bangladesh Police, Fortis FC, promoted Fakirerpool Young Mens Club and Dhaka Wanderers Club completed their players' registration formalities in the last day of the window, which had been extended three days from August 19 to August 22.

Brothers Union were supposed to complete their registration within the stipulated time of 12 am.

Interestingly, six-time champions Abahani did not sign any foreign players after roping in only 21 local players till this story was filed. They were supposed to sign 10 players tonight.

"This time around, Abahani will be playing with only local players as we did not sign any foreign players. Abahani will also be playing under the guidance of the local coach," Abahani manager Nazrul Islam told The Daily Star on Thursday night.

Abahani were on the verge of appointing Spanish manager Mario Rivera Campesino and were considering signing foreign players but the club backtracked from their decision.

Dhaka Wanderers Club also followed in the footsteps of Abahani by not signing any foreigners.

Bashundhara Kings, Mohammedan SC, Fortis FC, Rahmatganj MFS, Young Mens Club signed up to five foreigners each along with the local players while Bangladesh Police signed up two foreign players.

Interestingly, the professional league management committee of Bangladesh Football Federation increased the number of players that can be registered from 36 to 40, aiming to accommodate the players who were supposed to play for the three clubs that have withdrawn. However, no clubs signed 40 players with Wanderers Club signing 39 players, highest in the league.