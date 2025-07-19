Young Tigers seal YODI series in style

Bangladesh Under-19 men's team clinched the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa with a game to spare after a commanding 104-run victory in the second match at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.

The young Tigers followed up their 130-run win in the first match with another dominant all-round display, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from Zawad Abrar (57 off 53), Rizan Hossan (52 off 71), and captain Azizul Hakim Tamim (67 off 90) to post a competitive 265 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

The hosts struggled in reply, failing to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals. Although Jason Rowles scored a valiant 51 off 48 balls, the rest of the South African lineup crumbled under pressure, eventually getting bowled out for 161 in 30.2 overs.

Al Fahad led the charge with pace while skipper Tamim and Shadhin Islam contributed with spin, each claiming two wickets to dismantle the South African innings.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue on July 22.