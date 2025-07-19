Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:28 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Young Tigers seal YODI series in style

Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:28 PM
Sports Reporter
Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:14 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 19, 2025 09:28 PM
Photo: Cricket South Africa

Bangladesh Under-19 men's team clinched the three-match Youth ODI series against South Africa with a game to spare after a commanding 104-run victory in the second match at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday.

The young Tigers followed up their 130-run win in the first match with another dominant all-round display, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from Zawad Abrar (57 off 53), Rizan Hossan (52 off 71), and captain Azizul Hakim Tamim (67 off 90) to post a competitive 265 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

The hosts struggled in reply, failing to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals. Although Jason Rowles scored a valiant 51 off 48 balls, the rest of the South African lineup crumbled under pressure, eventually getting bowled out for 161 in 30.2 overs.

Al Fahad led the charge with pace while skipper Tamim and Shadhin Islam contributed with spin, each claiming two wickets to dismantle the South African innings.

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same venue on July 22.

Related topic:
bangladesh cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Miraz’s moment: by vision, or vacancy?

2w ago

Nissanka ton sets up Sri Lanka for big lead

3w ago

Backing Shamim’s ‘rare’ flair begins to pay off

5d ago

Greenidge's caution still echoes

3w ago

Can Litton and Co’s recurring batting ailments be cured?

2d ago
|রাজনীতি

প্রশাসনের বিভিন্ন জায়গায় স্বৈরাচারের দোসররা আছে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

সকালে চট্টগ্রামে জুলাই শহীদ পরিবারের সঙ্গে সাক্ষাৎ শেষে তিনি এ মন্তব্য করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে তিন দিন কারফিউর পর আবার ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে