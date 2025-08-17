World Cup calls trailblazer Jessy

Shathira Jakir Jessy is set to become Bangladesh's first woman umpire at a senior World Cup, after being named to officiate in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old -- Bangladesh's first international woman umpire -- previously officiated in the Women's Asia Cup, while she also officiated in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers held in Pakistan in April, where she worked alongside fellow Bangladeshi umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul.

The former Bangladesh international recently stood in Bangladesh emerging team's home series against South Africa.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed the news to The Daily Star, adding that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon announce the full list of umpires for the eight-team tournament.

The marquee event will run from September 30 to November 2 across five venues -- four in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, featuring for the second time in a row, will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo before facing England in Guwahati on October 7. Their seventh and final league match will be against India on October 26 in Bengaluru.

The top four teams from the league format will qualify for the semis, scheduled on October 29 and 30, while the final is slated for November 2.