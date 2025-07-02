Will BCB part ways with Gamini?

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had conducted curator education programme this week and it also brought into focus Gamini de Silva, chief curator of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium into focus.

In 2023, the Lankan curator's contract was extended till 2025. With his contract set to end in June, BCB director and grounds committee chairman Mahbub Anam was asked about Gamini's contract scenario.

"The current decision by BCB is that we are going through a process regarding increasing our own capabilities. The biggest thing is that we are looking for is a trainee curator. If we can manage that then we will not keep any foreigners in the role at BCB. If we have a trainee curator, then he will be training all over Bangladesh. The capabilities we are growing, we will go through that process. It's already in the works. In one or two months if we can do that then we won't have to be dependent on the outside world," Mahbub told the media today in Mirpur.

Asked whether Gamini was still working with BCB, he replied: "He is still here till we get something like that."

Gamini first arrived as head curator in 2010 and it is widely considered that his understanding with current head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was key to the Tigers' success on home soil in Hathurusingha's previous tenure as the Tigers' head coach, a period that saw them beat top Test nations such as England in 2016 and Australia in 2017 at home at Mirpur.

The curator remained a controversial figure till now, given that he regularly came under criticism for wickets that behaved in a way which was opposite of what it was intended for.