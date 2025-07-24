Will Asia Cup decision be made at ACC meeting?

Amid speculations and uncertainties, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to take place in Dhaka on Thursday and Friday, as per schedule. This is the first time such a high-level meeting of the continental cricket body is taking place in the country.

One of the key agendas of the AGM is the finalising dates and venues for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September. However, whether a decision regarding the fixtures and venues of the marquee event will be reached remains uncertain. That is because the participation of India and Sri Lanka – two of the five full members of ACC -- is still unclear, even though media reports in India on Wednesday suggested that both nations might join the meeting virtually.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi will preside over the meeting, which is likely to be attended by representatives of majority of the 27 member nations, majority physically and a few virtually.

Ahead of the ACC AGM, Naqvi, also the interior minister of Pakistan, reached Dhaka yesterday morning and was greeted by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam.

Although the AGM is set to take place on Thursday and Friday, the CEO-level meeting among the member nations took place on Wednesday while a dinner party was held at the Intercontinental Hotel. Apart from ACC high-ups, members of Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams were invited.

The ACC members are also expected to witness the third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan, scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.