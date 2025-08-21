'What else must he do?': Shreyas Iyer's father frustrated over Asia Cup snub

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad has triggered heated debate and at the centre of the storm is the omission of star batter Shreyas Iyer.

Despite a stellar run in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he shone both with the bat and as captain, Iyer has been completely overlooked by the selectors, not even making the list of five reserves.

The decision has baffled fans and experts alike, with Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer, openly voicing his frustration.

"I don't know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team," Santosh told TOI. "He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final this year."

Santosh admitted that while his son rarely shows dissent, he would naturally be disappointed.

"I am not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team. Even if he's left out, he never shows dissent. He'll simply say, 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck; you can't do anything now). He is always cool and calm."

Iyer's record only deepens the mystery of his exclusion. The right-hander hammered 604 runs at a strike-rate of 175.07 in the IPL earlier this year while leading Punjab Kings to the final -- numbers that had made him a strong favourite for a spot in India's T20I squad.

Moreover, Iyer is also regarded as one of India's best players of spin — an attribute which could've given the eight-time Asia Cup winners an edge in the UAE where the Asia Cup will be staged.

Instead, the selectors placed their trust in Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and skipper Suryakumar Yadav to handle India's middle order in the final 15-man squad.

The eight-team tournament, set to be played in T20 format, will begin on September 9 and will feature 19 matches, with Dubai hosting 11 and Abu Dhabi eight.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, while defending champions India are in Group A with Pakistan, hosts UAE, and Oman.