Waseem’s exploits against Bangladesh bring ICC award

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem beat out competition from Scotland's Brandon McMullen and USA's Milind Kumar to secure the Men's Player of the Month award for May 2025.

This is the seasoned UAE batter's second time winning the honour, with his previous win coming in April 2024.

Speaking on his victory, "I am delighted to win the ICC Player of the Month award for the second time. I want to thank the ICC and all the fans who voted for me. I also want to thank all my team members and support staff as this award is as much for them as it is for me.

"The month of May brought us a historic series win over Bangladesh in Sharjah. The victory indicates the growth of UAE cricket and the depth of talent in the country. The series was won due to a total team effort and what delighted me the most was the performance of the debutants and the youngsters in the squad who displayed incredible passion and heart.

"Our aim is now to continue our progress and not only compete but beat bigger teams and make our presence felt in major international events. I am sure that with the current lot of players, UAE cricket will continue to thrive and prosper. I would also want to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for their support and backing.

"At an individual level, my aim would be to work even harder, to stay consistent and to play according to the demands of the modern day T20 game for the benefit of our team."

The 29-year-old led his side from the front as his incredible performances helped them secure a memorable T20I series win against Bangladesh

Waseem started off his T20I series with a magnificent 54 off 39 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes in spite of a 27-run defeat.

The UAE skipper would make it back-to-back fifties with a stunning 82 off 42 with nine fours and five sixes as Waseem would hold the innings together as his side secured their first-ever victory over Bangladesh, chasing down 205 with a ball to spare.

The Emiratis would win the final two T20I fixtures to secure a historic 2-1 series victory over the Tigers.

Waseem finished the month of May with 145 runs in three T20Is, striking at an incredible strike rate of 166.66 against Bangladesh as he won the Player of the Series award.

He also scored 169 runs in five ODIs at an average of 33.80 and striking at 90.37 to round up a strong month.