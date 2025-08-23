Uncapped Jhelik named in Tigresses’ World Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today named uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider Jhelik in their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The selectors also named off-spinner Nishita Akter and top-order batter Sumaiya Akter, while excluding Dilara Akter, Jannatul Ferdous Sumona, and Ishma Tanjim, who were part of the squad in the qualifiers in Pakistan in April.

"Rubya has earned a place through sheer hard work. Her development over the last six months has been outstanding. We see her as a valuable option both as a reserve keeper and a backup opener," Sazzad Ahmed Shipon, BCB women's wing chief selector, was quoted in a press release.

"Nishita is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge.

"Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order," he added.

The team, which is currently taking part in the Challenge Cup -- scheduled until August 28 -- at the BKSP, will move to Sylhet for a preparation camp earlier next month. They are expected to leave for Colombo on September 23, where they will play two official warm-up matches against Sri Lanka 'A' and Sri Lanka on September 25 and 27 ahead of the showpiece event.

The Tigresses will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Colombo on October 2.

The team will then travel to Guwahati for their next two games against England and New Zealand on October 7 and 10, before moving to Visakhapatnam to face South Africa and Australia on October 13 and 16.

Bangladesh's last two league games will be held in Navi Mumbai against Sri Lanka and India on October 20 and 26.

This will only be Tigresses' second appearance in the 50-over World Cup, having qualified for the first time in the 2022 edition, in which they finished seventh among eight teams with just a solitary win.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (capt), Nahida Akter (Vice-capt), Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter.