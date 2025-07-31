U19s fall to first loss in Zimbabwe tri-series

Bangladesh U-19s stumbled to their first loss in the U-19 tri-series in Zimbabwe, losing to South Africa by five wickets at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The young Tigers had won their first two matches against South Africa and hosts Zimbabwe respectively.

Yesterday, failure to produce big partnerships, saw Bangladesh U-19 bowled out for 175 in 44.5 overs. Skipper Azizul Hakim stitched together a 57-run stand with Rizan Hossain for the fourth wicket but once both Rizan and Md Abdullah departed in quick succession, Bangladesh struggled. Their woes deepened when Azizul fell in the 30th over for an 81-ball 59. Kalam Siddiki's unbeaten 61-ball 49 saw Bangladesh to 175 as the rest of the batting order failed to contribute. Skipper Jason Rowles was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with three for 35.

The young Proteas did not have an altogether comfortable chase. Medium pacer struck early and ended with three wickets but Armaan Manack's 57 and Rowles' 41 saw them coast to a five-wicket win. Bangladesh, second in the three-team group are still in contention to make the finals with four points while Zimbabwe U-19s are yet to win a game.