Tigresses to play two warm-up matches before World Cup

Bangladesh women's cricket team will play one practice match against Sri Lanka and one against Sri Lanka 'A' team prior to the Women's World Cup, which will be held in Sri Lanka and India from September 30 to November 2.

The warm-up fixtures will take place between 25-28 September, with seven teams playing two matches each, plus Australia, who will feature in just one.

Four venues have been designated for the warm-up matches -- the Centre of Excellence Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, along with the R Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

India 'A' and Sri Lanka 'A' will also feature in the warm-up fixtures, with India 'A' scheduled to play one match and Sri Lanka 'A' set to play two.

The warm-up fixtures kick off on September 25, with 2017 finalists India and England facing off while South Africa take on New Zealand in Bengaluru. At the same time in Colombo, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan, while Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka 'A'.

The next round of warm-up games is set for September 27, with Australia facing England in their only fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh, and India will play New Zealand.

The final round of warm-up fixtures will be held on September 28, with South Africa facing India 'A' and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka 'A'.

Bangladesh will play their first match of the World Cup against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.